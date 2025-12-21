Kapampangan athletes win medals in 2025 SEA Games

Several athletes with roots in Pampanga brought pride to the province after winning medals in the recently-concluded 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jamie Malonzo of San Simon and Veejay Pre of Floridablanca, together with the rest of Gilas Pilipinas, captured the gold medal in the men’s 5x5 basketball event.

Two athletes from Mabalacat City also made their mark in the games.

Kayla Sanchez, whose father is from Mabalacat, made history after becoming the first Filipina to win several gold medals in this year’s SEA Games, earning three gold medals and a total of five medals in swimming.

Gian Santos, also of Mabalacat, won a silver medal in swimming.

Justin Kobe Macario, of Sta. Rita town, earned the country’s first gold medal in the games through the men’s individual freestyle poomsae event.

In esports, SIBOL player Sanford Vinuya, who has roots in Sta. Ana and Candaba, helped the team in securing gold in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang men’s division.

Meanwhile, Trina Guytingco of Sta. Rita led the Gilas Women team to secure the gold medal in women’s basketball.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda lauded the Kapampangan athletes for their success in their respective sports.

“Nagpapasalamat kami ni Governor Nanay sa malaking parangal na idinala ninyo sa Pilipinas at sa lalawigan ng Pampanga. Mabuhay kayo!,” said Pineda.