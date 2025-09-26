Kapampangan dishes featured cook festival

Some 40 participants from different barangays showcased their skills in cooking Sisig, Bringhe, Adobong Manok, Pinakbet, and Kilayin during a cooking competition organized by Nanay Partylist Rep. Florabel Yatco.

The event, hosted by Mayor Esmie Pineda and the Lubao Local Government Unit (LGU), was supported by barangay captains and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs).

According to Nanay Partylist, the activity highlighted both the rich culinary heritage of Pampanga and the unity of the community.

Lita Ramos and Normie Ramos emerged as champions with a P25,000 prize, followed by Rona Yabut and Engracia Pangilinan (P20,000), and Kap Emily Manuel and Aducenia Martin (P15,000).

Third runner-up honors went to Rowena Sadsad and Marjorie Lyn Ubalde (P10,000), while Desiree Tungol and Jhayar Miguel placed fourth runner-up (P5,000 plus cooking items).

All participants received kitchen essentials, while the audience enjoyed games and giveaways from Yatco and Nanay Partylist.

Judges included Chef Howard Dizon, Sangguniang Bayan (SB) Member Jayson Victorino, and former Board Member Jun Canlas.