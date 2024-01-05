KDF to celebrate 37 years of service

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Kapampangan Development Foundation will be celebrating its 37th founding anniversary and service to Kapampangans through its various service programs on health.

KDF trustee Sylvia Ordonez said the foundation will be meeting with partners and collaborators at the Heroes Hall for the celebration.

KDF is an organization of Kapampangans who live outside of the region and yearning to do their share in its social and economic development.

The foundation is well known for its prosthesis program that gives artificial legs, wheelchairs, and medical-surgical missions to Pampanga amputees.

The foundation has sponsored programs to include free cataract, cleft palate, and harelip surgeries for indigents.

The KDF delivers its program through its operation of the Jesus A. Datu Medical Center (JADMC) facility in Bacolor town.