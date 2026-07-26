Kiyapo no longer affecting PH but rains to persist due to habagat

MANILA – The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas on Sunday, even as Typhoon Noul (formerly Kiyapo) continues moving farther away from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the weather bureau reported.

In its weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Noul was estimated at 745 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 195 kph as it moved northwestward at 20 kph.

The weather bureau said the typhoon, outside of the PAR, is no longer directly or indirectly affecting the country, but the southwest monsoon continues to bring rainfall over several areas.

Pangasinan and Zambales are expected to experience occasional rains due to the habagat, with possible flash floods or landslides caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, as well as Aklan and Antique will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, with moderate to at times heavy rains that may also trigger flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters will prevail over Extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)