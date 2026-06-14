Knicks beat Spurs to capture first NBA title in 53 years

WASHINGTON – The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the finals on Saturday to win the championship series 4-1 and capture their first NBA title since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points and added three assists as the Knicks completed another comeback in San Antonio to end a 53-year championship drought.

Josh Hart recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges added 14 points. OG Anunoby finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Spurs were led by rookie Dylan Harper, who scored 25 points off the bench. Victor Wembanyama had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, while Julian Champagnie added 14 points.

San Antonio led 23-13 after the first quarter and took a 42-37 advantage into halftime after holding New York to one of its worst offensive stretches of the postseason. The Spurs pushed the lead back to double digits in the third quarter and entered the fourth ahead 72-65.

But New York rallied again behind Brunson, who tied the game with a layup midway through the fourth and later gave the Knicks the lead from the free-throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out late, but Mitchell Robinson grabbed a key offensive rebound in the final minute before Anunoby helped seal the win at the line.

The victory gives New York its third championship in franchise history.

US President Donald Trump congratulated the Knicks in a post on Truth Social, praising team owner Jim Dolan and the club's playoff run.

"What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four - Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball," Trump wrote.

He hailed Brunson, saying, "Tonight, a superstar was born," while also praising Towns, Anunoby and Robinson. (Anadolu)