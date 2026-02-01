KWF center at UA to advance Filipino, indigenous languages

The establishment of the Sentro ng Wika at Kultura (SWK) at the University of the Assumption (UA) will help advance the teaching, research, and promotion of Filipino and indigenous languages.

Thus said Reggie O. Cruz, Commissioner of the Kapampangan Language of the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino.

A signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the KWF and UA was held recently in connection with the project.

The program seeks to establish and strengthen the SWK as a regional hub for language, literature, and cultural initiatives in Central Luzon.

Cruz said the SWK is a program administered under the Office of the Chairperson of the KWF. He added that it works in tandem with the Commission in advancing national language and literary projects in Filipino and in the indigenous languages of the host school and community.

Cruz emphasized that the SWK serves as a partner of the KWF in carrying out its mandate to protect and develop the Filipino language, with focus on the local language of the area.

Through the center, academic institutions are given opportunities to organize language and literature activities, especially during the annual Language and Literature Month. These include Tertulya programs such as the Tertulyang Pangwika and Tertulyang Pampanitikan.

Cruz also noted that the KWF provides support to SWKs by supplying newly published books produced by the commission.

He added that KWF offers services that may be undertaken in partnership with local government units, particularly in promoting the use of Filipino and local languages in official correspondence and public communication.

KWF Chairperson Marites A. Barrios-Taran said the MOU reflects a strong commitment to collaboration and sustained language promotion.

UA President Oliver G. Yalung, together with Director of the Center for Language and Culture Roilingel P. Calilung, expressed the institution’s support and confidence in the partnership.

Under the MOU, KWF and UA will conduct joint seminars, training programs, conferences, publications, and other academic and cultural initiatives.

UA is expected to serve as a regional center for research on language, literature, and culture.

Also present at the signing was KWF Commissioner for Programs and Projects Carmelita C. Abdurahman, who emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between government and the academe in advancing the Filipino language and enriching Philippine culture.