Landfill workers hold prayer vigil

CLARK FREEPORT – More than 300 employees and stakeholders of Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) gathered for a prayer rally on Saturday, October 5 amid the ongoing legal battle between the waste firm and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and its subsidiary, Clark Development Corporation (CDC), in connection with the impending closure of Kalangitan Landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

The prayer rally was organized following the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) issued by the Regional Trial Court, Third Judicial Region, Branch 66 which temporarily stops the takeover attempts of the landfill by BCDA and CDC.

“This is not a political rally but a prayer. Humihingi kami ng tulong sa Panginoon para ma-solve itong problema kasi napakatagal na. Ang gusto lang naman namin ay matuloy ang serbisyo namin sa aming mga kliyente,” said Vicky Gaetos, Executive Vice President of MCWMC.

MCWMC’s petition alleges a potential takeover attempt by BCDA and CDC.

The waste management firm claims that it has a valid lease agreement which will expire in 2049, with an option for renewal until 2065.

The court found that MCWMC, represented by Victor O. Hontiveros, demonstrated a “clear and unmistakable right to peaceful possession of the leased premises.”

Gaetos expressed concern that alternative waste disposal sites are not yet fully prepared to handle the volume of waste processed by Kalangitan.

“We processed 105,000 tons of waste just last month. Even if they claim there are other disposal sites, we believe they are not ready to absorb this much waste,” she added.

The said 72-hour TRO is set to expire by Sunday evening, October 6.

CDC said it received a copy of the court order at 7:25 PM of October 4.

The state-run firm asserted the non-renewal of the Contract for Service MCWMC, which officially expired on October 5, 2024.

CDC claimed that the decision is based on a legal opinion from the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), the CDC's statutory counsel.

“The opinion states that extending the contract between CDC and MCWMC beyond its expiration would violate the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law, which governs the bidding and awarding of contracts for this project,” the statement read.

In a letter dated April 30, 2024, BCDA President and CEO Joshua Bingcang stated that the agency is "keen on the development and increase of the economic value of the 100-hectare land area currently covered by a Contract for Service with Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) located in New Clark City."

"At the expiration of the Contract for Service, MCWMC should promptly vacate and deliver the property, inclusive of all new constructions and improvements introduced during the term of the contract, to the Clark Development Corporation," the BCDA chief wrote.

CDC said it accredited Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. as waste service provider to ensure continuity and uninterrupted services after October 5, 2024.

The corporation asked for stakeholders' cooperation and urged the public to remain vigilant for accurate information.