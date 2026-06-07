Lawmaker files free casket, funeral aid bill

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. has filed a measure seeking to provide free caskets and funeral service discounts for poor families nationwide through local government units (LGUs).

Under House Bill No. 9639, filed on June 2, 2026, and dubbed the “Free Casket and LGU Funeral Service Discounts Act,” all LGUs will be mandated to provide free caskets and funeral assistance to qualified beneficiaries through their respective Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs).

The proposed measure also calls for the establishment of an LGU-funded assistance mechanism in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to complement, and avoid duplication with, the national benefits provided under Republic Act No. 12309 or the Free Funeral Services Act.

Lazatin said the bill aims to ease the financial burden of poor families during bereavement.

“Many extremely poor and indigent families have to make difficult choices during their time of loss due to the exorbitant costs of caskets and funeral services,” Lazatin said.

“We are filing this measure to help ensure that those who are financially challenged will still be able to provide a proper and dignified burial for their loved ones,” he added.

Lazatin said the proposal builds on his existing Free Casket Program, which he funds since September 2025 using a portion of his salary.

The program benefits indigent residents of Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang in terms of free caskets through a partnership with Pangilinan Funeral Homes.

Residents availing the program are required to submit to Lazatin's office death certificate, funeral contract, certificate of indigency, and valid government-issued IDs.

Social workers conduct assessment before qualified beneficiaries are issued a referral letter for the funeral home.