Lawmaker pushes for higher 4Ps grants

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has filed House Bill No. 4174, which aims to provide an additional amount of at least P300 per month on top of the usual Conditional Cash Transfer Grant under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

HB No. 4174 seeks to amend R.A. 11310, otherwise known as the “Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act,” to include an additional ‘First 1,000 Days’ (F1KD) Cash Grant per child aged zero to two years old at an amount no lower than P300 per month, for a maximum of three children for each qualified household beneficiary.

Under the current 4Ps Act, Conditional Transfer Beneficiaries receive at least P300 per month for per child enrolled in day care and elementary programs for a maximum of 10 months per year; at least P700 per month per child enrolled in senior high school for a maximum of 10 months per year; and health and nutrition grant at least P750 per month for a maximum of 12 months per year – for a total of at least P1,750 per month. With HB No. 4174, this will increase to at least P2,050 per month.

Lazatin said his initiative aims to address the issue of malnutrition among families with young children.

An article published by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) states that an estimated 672,000 children suffer from wasting, with about 50 percent under the age of two years.

“It is very important that a child receives proper nutrition during the first 1,000 days of their life, and we aim to assist their families ensure this through the additional grant," Lazatin said.

On August 4, 2025, Lazatin also filed HB No. 2933, which seeks to include mental health emergency, psychiatric, and neurological services in the PhilHealth Mental Health Benefit Package for Out-Patient.

During his time as Angeles City Mayor, Lazatin said he implemented the granting of P1,000 yearly cash assistance for registered senior citizens in the city.