Lawmaker seeks tougher legislative action vs. illegal online betting

MANILA – Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is pushing for tougher legislative action to curb the rapid spread of illegal online gambling, as unlicensed betting sites continue to lure millions of Filipinos into gambling addiction.

In a news releasee on Tuesday, Gatchalian said unlicensed betting sites continue to proliferate and tempt millions of Filipinos into gambling addiction.

“Parang kabute ang mga ito — kahit ma-block ngayon, bukas andyan na naman. It’s never ending. Dapat putulin na ang ugat (These are like mushrooms — even if you block it now, it keeps coming back. It's never ending. The root of the problem must be cut),” he said.

In a recent Senate hearing, Gatchalian asked the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC) if it had gone further than blocking the illegal gambling sites.

The CICC said it has blocked an average of 50 thousand online gambling sites, 95–97 percent of which operate from outside the country.

Authorities explained that they can only block access within Philippine jurisdiction, making full takedown impossible which is a key enforcement challenge of cross-border operations.

Responding to the senator’s call for legislative proposals, CICC Executive Director Renato Paraiso recommended appointing cyber diplomats to bolster international cybersecurity cooperation, noting that the Philippines is the only country yet to designate such officials.

He also said the country can expand mutual legal assistance treaties (MLATs) to cover cybercrimes, as existing agreements address only traditional offenses.

Last year, Gatchalian filed the Online Gambling Regulatory Act seeking to establish a stringent regulatory framework for online gambling instead of imposing a total ban that could push operations underground. (PNA)