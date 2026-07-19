Lazatin distributes titles to 112 informal settlers

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II recently led the distribution of the first 112 land titles out of a total of 660 beneficiaries of the Informal Settler Families (ISF) Awarded Lots program of the local government.

In his message, the mayor said the documents being awarded are not merely certificates but land titles that symbolize legal ownership and long-term security.

For many families, receiving a land title fulfills their long-held dream of owning property they can truly call their own and pass on to their children, the local government said.

The Angeles City Human Settlements and Urban Development Office (ACHSUD) spearheaded the program as part of the implementation of the B.A.L.E. Program, an initiative designed to provide long-term housing solutions and secure land ownership for beneficiaries.

Through the ACHSUD, the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Angeles, the City Assessor's Office, and the City Treasurer's Office, the local government said it streamlines the land title transfer process.

Aside from housing, Lazatin said his administration also implements programs on education, healthcare, livelihood, among others.

Via Angeles City Information Office