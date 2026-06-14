Lazatin eyes procurement of modern rescue equipment

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II is eyeing the procurement of modern rescue and disaster response equipment following the collapse of a building in Barangay Balibago that claimed the lives of 30 individuals.

Speaking during the Balitaan Talakayan of the Central Luzon Media Association Pampanga, Lazatin said the tragedy underscored the need for the city government to strengthen its disaster response capabilities.

During the 18-day rescue, and retrieval operations, several local government units and national government agencies helped in providing specialized equipment used to detect signs of life beneath the rubble and ensure the safety of responders.

“Nakita natin ‘yung mga equipment nila na ginagamit. From there, makakapagbalangkas tayo ng mga kailangan natin kasi iba-iba ang mga terrain na meron tayo so tinitignan natin kung alin ang pinaka-appropriate na kakailanganin nila,” Lazatin said.

The mayor added that the local government is looking into the acquisition of life-saving equipment for flood and earthquake emergencies.

Lazatin said the equipment will allow the city government to respond efficiently to incidents.

Aside from rescue tools, Lazatin said the local government is also exploring the use of modern technology to assess the structural integrity of buildings.

“Kailangan natin panibagong teknolohiya, katulad ng programs o software na makakapagcheck agad ng structural integrity kapag may nagsa-submit ng dokumento para mas mapabilis ang pag-assess at pag-bigay ng permit kung okay,” he said.

Lazatin added that the city government may also review existing rules, resolutions, and ordinances related to construction and public safety to help prevent similar tragedies.