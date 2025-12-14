LGC top exec: 2025 year of transformation

"For 2026, expect a lot of activities and changes in the LausGroup."

Thus said Laus Group of Companies (LGC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco, looking ahead to what the conglomerate's customers and clients may expect ahead of its 50th year anniversary in 2027.

At the sidelines of the recent LausGroup-BPI Christmas Fest, she noted that 2025 has been a year of transformation and transitions.

"This year there are a lot of transitions. Our system this year is 'transform' and truly a year of transformation. And next year we will be doing even better," Laus-Velasco shared.

"What is important for us is to solidify the foundation, as we reach our 50th year in 2027. So that is what 2026 looks like. So that we will be ready to face our 50th year with pride and joy," she added.

Founded in 1977 as Carworld Inc. by the late Levy P. Laus, the firm is now one of the country's top conglomerates outside of Metro Manila, pursuing countryside development.

LGC's values are anchored on customer satisfaction, honesty and integrity, hardwork and productivity, efficiency and social responsibility.

LausAutoGroup dealerships span from Ilocos Norte to Metro Manila include Mitsubishi, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Fuso, Mazda, Suzuki, Kia, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Jeep, Peugot, Mini, Haima, Geely, Changhe, MG, Jetour and Carmix.

LausGroup Motorbikes include BMW Motorrad, Harley Davidson, Aprilia, CFMoto, BikerBox, Triumph, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, Peugot Motorcycle, and Piaggo APE.

Auto industry affiliates of LGC are non-life insurance firms Corporate Guarantee, Carworld Caltex, Huper Optik, Laus Auto Finance, Laus Auto Services, Huper Optik, Voltonic and Tire City.

Other LGC affiliates include the LausGroup Events Centre, Microtel by Wyndham Pampanga, Max's Restaurant, Pancake House, Yellow Cab, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Family Ville, and for media: CLTV36, DwRW 95.1 FM and SunStar Pampanga.