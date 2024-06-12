LGU, DENR partner for frontline services

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Municipal Government of Guagua partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to provide frontline services to residents.

The event dubbed DENR Serbisyo Fair, was held at the Guagua Municipal Hall recently.

It featured several services, such as wildlife and forestry permitting, free patent application, land records application, free legal consultation, and distribution of native tree seedlings, benefitting over 300 locals.

The activity is part of the Philippine Environment Month and World Environment Day celebration in Region 3, according to the DENR.