LGU enforces ordinance against road obstruction

The local government unit (LGU) of Apalit is prohibiting obstructions along roads, sidewalks, and other public places in the municipality.

The Sangguniang Bayan approved Ordinance No. 7, Series of 2026, also known as the Anti-Road Obstruction Ordinance, to ensure the proper use of roads and public spaces.

Under the ordinance, "any person, group, or entity is prohibited from blocking, occupying, or using streets, sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, alleys, bridges, parks, and similar public areas for personal or commercial purposes that impede the free flow of people, goods, and vehicles."

Prohibited acts include the use of public spaces as shops, business extensions, vehicle garages or repair shops, transport terminals, and garbage dumping sites, as well as street vending and solicitation of alms.

The ordinance also bans the storage of construction materials, junk, bottles, recyclable items, or vehicle parts; the installation of house or stall extensions, fences, plants, and signboards; and the conduct of sports activities, gatherings, or similar events in public areas without prior coordination.

Religious activities, wakes, fiestas, and other community events held in public places are required to coordinate with the concerned barangay council, the local police, and the Public Safety and Traffic Management Office.

The ordinance authorizes authorities to remove and confiscate items or structures found obstructing public areas.

Penalties are set at ₱500 for the first offense, ₱1,500 for the second offense, and ₱1,500 and/or imprisonment of up to one month for the third offense.

The local government said the ordinance aims to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safe use of sidewalks by pedestrians.