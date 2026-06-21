LGU to implement road dike project

The local government unit (LGU) of Magalang town is set to implement the Malugud Gateway Corridor (Magalang Road Dike Project).

The Malugud Gateway Corridor is an infrastructure project of Mayor Malu Lacson, aimed at enhancing flood protection, improving connectivity, and creating new economic opportunities for residents.

The corridor is expected to serve as both a flood-control structure and a vital transport link among several barangays in the municipality.

Lacson said the road dike will start in Barangay La Paz and connect to barangays of Sto. Niño, San Nicolas 2, San Agustin, and Bucanan.

The initiative is being undertaken by the municipal government in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 3; provincial government under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay Baby” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda; and Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr.