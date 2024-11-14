LGUs get P100K each for children's programs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Vice Governor Lilia Pineda led the distribution early this week distributed some P100,000 cash incentives to local government units (LGUs) in Pampanga which have been implementing programs for the children in their respective communities.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) said that 21 LGUs Pampanga have achieved an “ideal level of functionality” in the implementation of programs intended for the youth sector.

The awarding was held during the launching of the celebrations for Children's Month at the Capitol Grounds.

The funds are expected to augment the programs for the children.

The vice governor urged the local chief executives to drum up efforts in safeguarding the health and well-being of children.

She also suggested the putting up more programs for the youth sector.