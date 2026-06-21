Local Culture showcased in Miss Gay Pampanga 2026

Candidates of Miss Gay Pampanga 2026 presented the culture, history and unique identity of their respective towns and cities during the Local Costume Presentation held on Friday, June 19 at SM City Pampanga.

The competition featured creative costumes inspired by local products, tourist attractions, traditions and other symbols representing different places in Pampanga.

Named to the Top 5 Best Local Costumes were the candidates representing Mabalacat City, City of San Fernando, Sasmuan, Floridablanca and Sta. Rita.

The winners received sashes and cash prizes awarded by Miss Gay Pampanga 2026 President Princess Shun Nakamura, Board Member Kaye Naguit, Barangay Dolores Chairman Allan Patio, and Miss Gay Pampanga founder Edsel Miranda.

Nakamura said the local costume competition aims to showcase the rich culture and traditions of Pampanga through fashion and performance.

He added that the pageant is being held during Pride Month to provide a platform that highlights the beauty, creativity and wit of members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Since Pride Month tayo ngayong June, ito ang best time para ipakita ang creativity at galing ng mga gay, lalo na at alam natin na kilala tayo dyan, at siyempre ang ganda ng Pampanga,” Nakamura said.

The grand coronation night of Miss Gay Pampanga 2026 is set on June 27 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.