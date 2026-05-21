Lone bettor from Bataan bags P115-M Grand Lotto jackpot

MANILA – A lucky bettor from Bataan bagged the PHP115 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s Grand Lotto 6/55 draw.

In an advisory Thursday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winning ticket, purchased in Barangay Poblacion in Morong municipality, matched the winning combination 41-08-45-27-09-10, which had a jackpot of PHP115,358,791.87.

Aside from the jackpot winner, 21 bettors hit five of the six winning numbers and will receive PH66,666.66 each. Meanwhile, 875 players won PHP1,485.71 for four correct digits, and 21,504 bettors will get PHP60 each for three correct numbers.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Under the rules, winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

Lotto prizes exceeding PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Winners are required to write their names and signatures on the back of the winning ticket and present two valid government-issued IDs to claim their prizes.

PCSO General Manager Mel Robles encouraged continued public support for their games, noting that revenues help fund health programs, medical assistance, and other government social services. (PNA)