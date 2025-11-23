LPA, 4 other weather systems affecting PH

A low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and four other weather systems are expected to bring rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was spotted 1,130 kilometers east of Southern Mindanao and expected to enter PAR within the day.

PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said the LPA has a “medium” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

He said the LPA, once inside PAR, will be named Verbena and expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in areas of Eastern and Central Visayas, as well as the Caraga region.

As of now, Badrina said Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Eastern Visayas, and Bohol are already experiencing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The shear line will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, and Quirino.

The rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan".

Ilocos Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to "amihan".

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, also due to easterlies.

Extreme northern Luzon will have strong northeast winds and rough coastal waters. (PNA)