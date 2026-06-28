LPA east of Mindanao, 'habagat' to bring rains across PH

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Northeastern Mindanao has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but it will continue to bring rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its weather bulletin, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated at 890 kilometers east of Northeastern Mindanao, packing enough moisture to trigger cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga Region, and the Davao Region.

The state weather bureau warned that moderate to at times heavy rains associated with the weather disturbance could trigger flash floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or "habagat" continues to affect the western section of Luzon, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

PAGASA also warned residents in these areas to remain alert for possible flooding and landslides due to periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized weather systems. Severe thunderstorms may also trigger flash floods or landslides in some localities.

Across the country, winds will remain light to moderate, while coastal waters are expected to range from slight to moderate. (PNA)