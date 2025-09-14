LPA, easterlies to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies affecting Northern Luzon will bring rains over parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was spotted at Castilla, Sorsogon.

It is forecast to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region.

PAGASA warned of flash floods or landslides in these areas during moderate to heavy rains.

It said the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies, resulting in flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Southern Luzon and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds and slightly moderate coastal waters.

The rest of the country will also have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)