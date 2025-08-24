LPA to bring rain to VisMin; 'habagat' affects Southern Luzon

MANILA – A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

As of 3 a.m., the LPA was spotted 445 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA is likely to develop into a cyclone as it moves closer towards Visayas and Mindanao.

Once it turns into a tropical cyclone, it will be called “Jacinto”, the tenth one to enter the Philippines.

The "habagat" or the southwest monsoon, meanwhile, is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon.

Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA, with possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains.

Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the monsoon, while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Winds across the country will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 meters.

Outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, Typhoon Kajiki (international name of Isang) was spotted 900 km west of Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 150 kph. It is moving westward at 25 kph.

PAGASA said Kajiki has no direct effect on the country. (PNA)