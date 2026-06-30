LPA to bring rains over most of Luzon

MANILA – A huge part of Luzon will experience rains caused by the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was located over the coastal waters of San Pascual, Masbate.

It has a high chance of developing into a tropical cyclone and will be named Henry.

"Once it develops into a tropical cyclone, we will immediately raise wind signal no. 1 in parts of southern Luzon and the Visayas," PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said.

On Tuesday, the LPA is forecast to bring scattered rains across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mindoro Romblon, and Marinduque.

Palawan will also experience scattered rains due to the southwest monsoon.

Dominguez said the rest of the country would get isolated rain showers, and localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail throughout the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)