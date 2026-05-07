Lubao farmers, fishers get financial assistance

Some 2,000 farmers and fishermen in Lubao town received financial and livelihood assistance from the municipal government and the provincial government of Pampanga.

The program was implemented in line with the celebration of Farmers’ Day 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, as part of the culminating activities of the Sampaguita Festival.

The distribution of assistance was led by Governor Lilia Pineda, Mayor Esmeralda Pineda, members of the Provincial Board, municipal councilors, and barangay officials.

Each beneficiary received ₱2,000, food packs, and sugar as part of the government’s support to the agriculture sector amid rising production costs and economic challenges.

Mayor Pineda said the assistance aims to help farmers promote their products while recognizing their contribution to the community.

Governor Pineda, meanwhile, encouraged farmers and fisherfolk to prioritize their health.

The governor assured them that healthcare services remain accessible through the provincial government.

During the event, 58 farmer associations received 100 liters of diesel each from the municipal government.

The fuel aid, distributed twice a year, is intended to help ease the impact of increasing fuel prices and sustain farming operations in the municipality.

Several associations were also provided with sprayers and coolers to help improve agricultural productivity and support livelihoods.

As part of the festival, the local government likewise put up a marketplace in front of the Lubao Municipal Hall, where farmers and fisherfolk sell fresh produce and seafood to promote locally-produced goods and highlight the municipality’s farming and fishing industries.