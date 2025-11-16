Artist's diorama depicts "neglect of artworks"

An artist from Mabalacat has decried in what he described as neglect of the city's art pieces as well as lack of display area, as depicted in his latest diorama.

Dodjie Aguinaldo, art advocate and adviser in the city, has posted on Facebook a video highlighting his latest work - a diorama showing the transformation of the former municipal hall into a "ruined, abandoned structure, reflecting the painful truth of how arts and culture are often forgotten".

The past administration has designated the old munisipyo as a cultural hub - a home to artworks of local artists.

The old city hall was named “Tabnuan” where renowned Mabalacat artists like Alex Del Rosario, of the Center for Kapampangan Studies, has contributed efforts in making it as an exhibition hall for art pieces.

In July of this year, Aguinaldo bewailed how works of art on display were removed, stored and piled, claiming they were not treated with care.

He said artists were not even informed of removal of their art works.

"Once it was a vibrant home where artists poured their hearts, dreams, and sacrifices into every creation. Now it stands in silence, a broken reminder of how easily creativity can be overlooked, how the voices of artists can fade when no one listens," Aguinaldo said in his post.

The diorama carries the quiet ache of being unseen, Aguinaldo said.

"A mourning for a place, a passion, and a people who deserve more,” Aguinaldo lamented.

The Tabnuan has been converted into conference or meeting hall. It is now known as a host to a coffee shop rather than a cultural hub, he claimed.

Aguinaldo called on city leaders, especially those tasked to develop arts and culture, to be more sensitive to art preservation.

The artist stressed that he has nothing against the decision to convert the exhibition area into a conference or session hall.

But Aguinaldo said that he just wants artists and their work to be treated with respect.

The July post of Aguinaldo has gone viral, eliciting emphatic comments from artists not just in Mabalacat City but also in other places.

Aguinaldo founded the Sining Mabalacat, the Mabalacat Artists Collective, and Sibul Ning Kalalangan, an art group for young artists where he also serves as adviser.(PR)