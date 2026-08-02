Mabalacat City mayor highlights good governance, dev't in SOCA

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino has outlined his administration's accomplishments and priorities during his first State of the City Address (SOCA) on July 30.

The mayor anchored his report on the 10 core areas of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

Carrying the theme, "Honoring Commitments, Transforming Lives: Tuloy-tuloy na Pag-unlad para sa Bawat Mabalaquenian," Aquino said the city government's achievements reflect its commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-centered governance.

Under Financial Administration and Sustainability, Aquino reported high local revenue collections, recognition for good financial housekeeping, improved property tax administration, and the use of data-driven planning to strengthen public services.

On disaster preparedness, the local government enhanced emergency response through early warning systems, infrastructure upgrades, disaster response equipment, and community preparedness programs, while maintaining zero casualties during major calamities in the past year, the mayor said.

In Social Protection and Sensitivity, the local government expanded assistance programs for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, vulnerable children, women, and indigent families through medical aid, social pensions, livelihood assistance, rice subsidy programs, and accessible social services.

Aquino also cited the improvements on Health Compliance and Responsiveness, including expanded healthcare assistance, upgrades to dialysis and medical facilities, preventive health programs, disease control initiatives, nutrition interventions, and others.

For education, the city government invested in laptops for teachers, school security measures, classroom improvements, new educational facilities, scholarships, early childhood education, and international partnerships for Mabalacat City College.

On business, Aquino reported increased business registrations and tax collections, streamlined permit processing, digital governance initiatives, investment promotion, employment programs, and infrastructure projects designed to stimulate economic growth.

Under safety, peace and order, the city government strengthened law enforcement capabilities through a unified command center, expanded CCTV surveillance, police equipment, anti-criminality operations, traffic management improvements, and enhanced emergency response systems.

In terms of environmental management, Aquino cited improvements in solid waste management, illegal dumpsite closures, expanded garbage collection, tree planting, environmental compliance programs, and sanitation projects.

The mayor also underscored efforts in Tourism, Heritage Development, Culture and the Arts.

He highlighted the revival of major festivals, cultural heritage programs, tourism planning, national and international partnerships, among others.

Under youth development, Aquino emphasized investments in education, sports, leadership training, organizations, educational incentives, and the establishment of the Mabalacat City Youth Center.