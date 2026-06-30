Mabalacat LGU, DHSUD forge pact for "city within a city" program

The local government of Mabalacat City has forged agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the implementation of the agency's Planned City Extension Program.

The program is an urban development initiative under the PLANADO framework. It implements the "city within a city" concept to establish compact, eco-friendly, and self-sustaining mixed-use districts that ease congestion and manage rapid population growth.

Mayor Geld Aquino and officials of DHSUD signed a memorandum of understanding at the DHSUD Central Office in Quezon City on Monday in connection with the project.

Aquino said the event marked a significant step in his administration's push for a planned, sustainable, and long-term development for the city.

DHSUD Senior Undersecretary Henry L. Yap said the Mabalacat City Government is the first LGU in Luzon to enter into an agreement with agency under the Planned City Extension Program.

The DHSUD official said this serves as a testament to the city government's proactive and progressive governance regarding urban planning and sustainable development.

Under the Planned City Extension Program, residential communities, commercial districts, transport networks, schools, parks, utilities, and other facilities are carefully planned before any development projects are executed, the local government said.

Aquino expressed optimism that Mabalacat will transform into a smart, resilient, inclusive, and future-ready city, paving the way for it to become the premier investment hub of Central Luzon.

Through proper urban planning, the mayor said local government continues to prepare for the next generation of Mabalaquenos.

Also present at the MOU signing were DHSUD Assistant Secretaries Rosve Henson, and Mylene Rivera; and Directors Ibani Padao, and Richard Manila.