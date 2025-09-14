Mabalacat mayor eyes bypass road-NLEX link

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said he is pushing to connect the Atlu-Bola Bypass Road to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Sta. Ines Exit.

Aquino met with Jose Arturo Tugade, executive director of Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) on Friday to discuss the integration of the two roads.

Aquino said linking the two roads will reduce traffic congestion along Mac Arthur Highway near the city public market.

The proposed alternate route will connect NLEX Sta. Ines to Barangays Dolores and Tabun and Atlu-Bola.

The city's business sector has expressed full support for the proposal.

The group said the vital road will help in making the city more business-friendly and stimulating economic opportunities for the residents.

Aquino said he earlier coordinated with officials of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) the safety, convenience, and accessibility of roads in the city.