Magalang farmers receive financial aid from DSWD

Some 507 farm workers from Magalang town received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the “Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program” (AKAP).

The program was designed to extend financial aid to minimum wage earners including farmers.

First District Boards Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili led the distribution of ₱3,000 aid to the said beneficiaries at the Bren Z. Guiao Memorial Sports Center.

Magalang Mayor Malu Lacson attended the event and thanked both the DSWD and the Pampanga Provincial Government for the program.

Lacson said that her town is dependent on its agricultural sector and one of Pampanga's top rice producers.

The beneficiaries also received food packs from the provincial government.