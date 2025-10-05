Magalang LGU inaugurates "super" Rural Health Center

The local government unit (LGU) of Magalang has recently opened a modern health facility.

The Magalang Rural Health Unit I, previously located inside the Municipal Hall compound in Barangay San Nicolas I, has moved to a new and larger site in Barangay Sta. Cruz, the municipal government said.

Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said the new Super RHU offers wider space, enhanced medical equipment, and additional health services to ensure that residents receive "fast and comprehensive medical care."

“This new Super RHU ensures that every Magaleño has access to safe, reliable, and timely medical assistance,” Lacson said.

The Super RHU is expected to provide general consultations, maternal and child care, immunizations, laboratory testing, and health education programs.

With more rooms and modern amenities, the mayor said the facility can accommodate a larger number of patients.

Lacson reiterated her administration’s dedication to the well-being of locals with healthcare as one of her top priorities.