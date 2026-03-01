Magalang mayor backs DOTr railway project

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras Lacson has expressed support for the North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project of the Department of Transportation (DOTR).

Lacson cited the NSCR's potential to enhance connectivity and development across Luzon.

Lacson joined Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas on February 27 in inspecting the DOTr’s planting site in Barangay Ayala, Magalang.

The visit is part of the agency’s ongoing environmental initiatives linked to the railway project.

At least 29,000 seedlings have already been planted at the site.

The tree-planting effort is part of mitigation measure alongside the implementation of major infrastructure works.

Lacson said the local government recognizes the importance of balancing infrastructure development with environmental protection.

She added that initiatives such as reforestation and greening programs help ensure that progress does not come at the expense of natural resources.

The NSCR is a flagship railway project designed to provide faster and more efficient transportation across Luzon.

Once operational, it is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and improve access to economic centers.

Municipalities in Pampanga are expected to benefit from the project in terms of improved mobility, trade, employment, and investment.

The DOTr said it continues to coordinate with local government units to address right-of-way concerns, site acquisition requirements, and community engagement as the project moves forward.