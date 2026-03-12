Magalang mayor issues energy conservation order

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson has issued energy conservation protocols through Executive Order No. 13.

Lacson’s order is in line with the Office of the President Memorandum Circular No. 114 (s. 2026) directing all government agencies and instrumentalities, including local government units, to adopt energy conservation protocols in response to rising energy costs and global energy market volatility.

“Aligning existing municipal initiatives with national energy conservation policies reinforces the Municipality's commitment to responsible governance, prudent management of public resources, and environmental sustainability,” Lacson stated in her order.

These conservation measures aim to cut electricity consumption and limit unnecessary operational costs including electrical and air-conditioning usage, government fleet fuel efficiency measures, and building energy conservation, among others.

In 2024, Lacson said she has ordered a four-day workweek schedule to minimize energy consumption in government facilities and reduce fuel use associated with daily operations.