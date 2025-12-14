Magalang town celebrates Lubenas ning Pasku 2025

The municipal government of Magalang starts the Christmas season with the Ing Banal A Batuin - Lubenas ning Pasku 2025, a religious procession that gathered 25 barangays in a celebration of Kapampangan faith, tradition, and culture.

The annual Lubenas ning Pasku showcases winning Christmas lanterns entries from participating barangays, highlighting community creativity and devotion.

Barangay Sta. Lucia emerged as champion, followed by Barangay Sta. Maria in 2nd place, Barangay Sto. Rosario in 3rd place, Barangay San Pedro in 4th place, and Barangay San Isidro in 5th place.

Barangay Sta. Maria received the award for Best Presentation.

Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said the celebration is more than a competition.

"Lubenas ning Pasku continues to serve as a living tradition that connects generations through prayer, storytelling, and community participation," Lacson said.

She also emphasized the importance of preserving the celebration.

Lacson said the local government remains committed to keep the Lubenas ning Pasku alive for future generations.

Lacson said the champion received a P100,000 cash prize and P1 million worth projects to be funded by the local government unit.

The runner-ups also won cash prizes and funding from the LGU.

“Lubenas” comes from the Kapampangan word derived from novenas, referring to the nine-day devotional procession held in honor of the Holy Family — Jesus, Mary, and Joseph — during the Christmas season.