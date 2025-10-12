Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Zambales, nearby provinces

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Zambales at 5:32 p.m. on Saturday.

it was also felt in Bulacan, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and Pangasinan.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the epicenter of the tectonic earthquake with a 102-kilometer depth was in Botolan town.

Intensity III was recorded in Botolan and Cabangan; and Intensity II in National Capital Region cities Manila and Marikina.

The Pangasinan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office recorded Intensity I in Lingayen town.

Philvolcs said aftershocks were expected. (PNA)