Malabanias named AC's cleanest barangay

ANGELES CITY -- Barangay Malabanias has been named the cleanest village in this city.

The barangay won the third edition of the "Pogi Ya ing Barangay Ku" contest. It will receive a P1.5 million cash incentive.

Barangay Malabanias bested 31 other barangays in the 3rd edition of the inter-barangay contest, garnering a score of 93.7 percent.

"Gawad Parangay sa mga Pinakamalinis, Luntiang, Ligtas, at Kaaya-ayang Pamayanan," is a project of Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr.

It is aimed to promote sustainable programs for participatory governance, environmental management, peace and order, and disaster risk reduction and management.

Following the grand winner are Barangay Pampang and Barangay Margot with a score of 91% and 90.5 percent respectively.

Barangay Pampang, as the second place will get P600,000, while Barangay Margot P300,000.

The remaining 29 non-winners are set to receive P100,00 to P150,00 consolation prizes.

The barangays which will receive the P100,000 consolation prize are Agapito del Rosario, Amsic, Anunas, Balibago, Claro M. Recto, Cutcut, Cutud, Lourdes Northwest, Lourdes Sur, Pulung Cacutud, Pulung Maragul, and Salapungan.

Among the Top 20 barangays to receive P120,000 are Capaya, Cuayan, San Jose, San Nicolas, Sta. Trinidad, Sto. Cristo, Sto. Domingo, and Tabun.

Meanwhile the semi-finalist barangays or the Top 12 which includes Virgen delos Remedios, Sto. Rosario, Lourdes Sur East, and Sta. Teresita will get P130,000.

Villages that made it to the Top 8 finalists are set to receive P150,000 each.

These include Pandan, Pulungbulu, Ninoy Aquino, Sapalibutad, and Mining.

Barangays Sto. Rosario and Virgen Delos Remedios will be given special recognition for the 'Peri-urban' award, which highlights areas transitioning between rural and urban zones.

The project acknowledges the villages' efforts in addressing unique challenges in infrastructure, resources, and environmental management.

The evaluators for the 3rd edition of the said contest were Elyza Evilla from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources—EMB Region III; Ladislao Puno III of the Department of the Interior and Local Government—Angeles City; Lisa Juco from the Office of the Civil Defense Region III; and Cecile Yumul, a veteran broadcaster and environmental advocate.

The set criteria of judging included Urban Farm and Greening Program (35 percent); Solid Waste Management and General Cleanliness Program (35 percent); and Disaster Risk Reduction, Peace and Order, Health and Sanitation Program (30 percent).