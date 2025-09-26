Man nabbed for handling P68-K shabu: PDEA 3

Some P68,000 worth of shabu were confiscated from a man during an entrapment operation launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA 3) in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Thursday.

The operation was led by the PDEA 3 Special Enforcement Team (RSET) and Pampanga Provincial Office.

The alleged illegal narcotics were seized from a 55-year-old man who was included in the agency's Regional Target List of drug personalities.

Seven sachets of suspected methamphetamine weighing 10 grams, and the marked money used in the operation were recovered by authorities.

Charges for violation of section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) under Republic Act 9165 are now being readied, PDEA 3 said.