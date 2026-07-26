Marcos inaugurates pediatric medical center in Clark

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday led the inauguration of the new Department of Health (DOH)-Jose B. Lingad Memorial Children's Medical Center at the Clark Multi-Specialty Center.

The new facility expands access to specialized pediatric healthcare services in Central Luzon and nearby provinces, the Pampanga provincial government said.

The Capitol said the 120-bed center was established under the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan, a flagship program announced by Marcos during his first State of the Nation Address in 2022 to strengthen the country's healthcare system through the construction of regional multi-specialty hospitals.

According to the Capitol, the facility is equipped with a laboratory, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), operating rooms, an outpatient department, radiology services, and other specialized pediatric facilities.

The project was implemented through a partnership between the government and the private sector, including the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation Inc., the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), and the Clark Development Corporation.

The Capitol said the Pampanga provincial government distributed financial assistance to 63 children undergoing chemotherapy and liver transplant during the event.

Each beneficiary received P25,000 -- P15,000 from the provincial government and P10,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.