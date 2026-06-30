Marcos skips events, monitors EDSA rally

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday skipped two scheduled engagements to monitor the rally along EDSA near the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Marcos was supposed to attend the inauguration of the state-of-the-art marine cleanup vessel MV Nilad at South Harbor in Port Area.

However, his speech for the inauguration ceremony was instead delivered by Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez also confirmed that Marcos would no longer attend the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines Presidential Luncheon at Makati Shangri-La scheduled on Tuesday noon.

Gomez said the President is closely monitoring developments related to the EDSA rally.

According to reports, the protest staged by unidentified groups near the People Power Monument caused heavy traffic.

Gomez, nevertheless, said the President’s scheduled activities at Malacañan Palace would proceed. (PNA)