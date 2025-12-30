Marcos to Filipinos on Rizal Day: Choose country over self-interest

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to place compassion and national interest above personal gain, invoking the legacy of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal amid renewed public calls for integrity and accountability in government.

In his Rizal Day message on Tuesday, Marcos said Rizal’s life and martyrdom continue to serve as a moral guide for Filipinos as the nation confronts issues that test public trust, including corruption and misuse of public funds.

“Today, as Filipinos demand integrity and accountability from its leaders, we look up to his life to provide us with guidance and strength,” the President said.

Marcos stressed that Rizal’s principles should guide Filipinos in both public and private life, urging them to choose the common good over personal or vested interests.

“Across all spheres in life, both public and private, may we allow Rizal's principles to guide the way we live and work for our nation so that in whatever we do, we always choose compassion over indifference and country over personal interests,” he said.

The President said Rizal’s values remain relevant as the government pursues accountability, particularly in sectors that directly affect public welfare, such as infrastructure and disaster mitigation.

“Let our celebration deepen our resolve to live by the values he embodied: love of country, respect for truth, a tireless pursuit of just reform, and the courage to speak and act for what is right,” Marcos said.

He added that honoring Rizal means ensuring that justice is felt in everyday life, especially by ordinary Filipinos.

“Let us build a nation where the justice he fought for is realized in the everyday lives of all Filipinos,” Marcos said.

The President concluded by wishing Filipinos a meaningful Rizal Day and calling on the youth to carry forward Rizal’s ideals through responsible citizenship.

Rizal's patriotism awakened PH

The National Security Council also joined the nation in honoring Rizal's legacy.

In a social media post, it stated that Rizal's courage, intellect, and love of country awakened a nation and continue to guide the pursuit of a free, peaceful, and secure Philippines. (with Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)