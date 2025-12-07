Masantol fishers get livelihood from BFAR

Fishermen in Masantol town received livelihood support from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and local government unit.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said a total of 167 beneficiaries received ₱3,000 each in fuel subsidy, through the Municipal Agriculture Office.

Fisherfolk from various barangays were also provided with equipment to help boost their livelihood.

These included 10 fiberglass boats with motor engines, three standalone motor engines, eight sets of boat repair materials, and 21 gillnets.

Guintu thanked BFAR for extending assistance to his constituents, aimed at strengthening the municipality’s fisheries sector.

The mayor assured residents that he will continue working to provide support not only to the agriculture sector but to all town residents.