Masantol LGU acquires 2 new garbage trucks

The local government unit (LGU) of Masantol said it has acquired two new garbage trucks to strengthen its solid waste management program.

The vehicles were turned over to the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) to enhance garbage collection services across the town.

Mayor Danilo Guintu said the trucks will be deployed to barangays located along the left and right banks of the Pampanga River to ensure an efficient and timely collection of household waste.

“Ang goal po parati natin ay siguruhin na malinis ang ating bayan at mabilis ang koleksyon ng basura para maiwasan ang dumi at sakit na dala nito,” Guintu said.

The mayor added that the new trucks will complement the two existing garbage trucks that have been assigned exclusively to Metro Plaza.

The said area is considered the busiest commercial area in the town, and requires frequent waste collection.