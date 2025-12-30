Masantol LGU joins Rizal Day celebration

The local government of Masantol on Tuesday joined the nation in commemorating Rizal Day, honoring the life and martyrdom of national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

Vice Mayor Liezle “Buday” Guintu, together with the councilors of the town, led a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in front of the municipal hall.

The Tarik Suliman High School band performed a musical tribute for Rizal during the program.

Municipal Administrator Isagani Gonzales, representing Mayor Danilo Guintu, called on Masantol residents to emulate Rizal’s ideals and love for the country.

“Nawa’y tularan natin ang kanyang paninindigan para sa katarungan, maayos na pamamahala, at pagmamahal sa bayan,” Gonzales said.