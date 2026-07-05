Masantol LGU logs 8 suicide cases from Jan to June: exec

The Municipal Government of Masantol has recorded at least cases of suicide from January to June 2026.

This was learned over the weekend from Councilor Bajun Lacap, chairperson of the Sangguniang Bayan Committee on Education.

Lacap said six of the recorded cases are youth suicide.

The official added that a suicide prevention seminar for educators was held on Friday, July 3, at the Masantol Municipal Hall. This is expected to address the rising number of suicide cases in the town and strengthen mental health support in schools.

The seminar was facilitated by Gretchen Ignacio, a Masantol-born, United States-based school psychologist and counselor with 23 years of experience in the Child Welfare and Attendance program of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Ignacio is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT) and holds a Pupil Personnel Services (PPS) credential.

She conducted the activity in coordination with her uncle, Councilor Lacap.

The seminar was organized following incidents of school-related violence, including fatal shootings and stabbings.

Teachers from public and private elementary and high schools in Masantol's northern and southern districts attended the seminar.

Vice Mayor Liezle “Buday” Y. Guintu also joined the activity.

The seminar focused on recognizing warning signs of suicide, assessing students who may be at risk, and equipping teachers and school personnel with intervention strategies to protect students.

Ignacio said she hopes the seminar will help in preventing suicide at home and in schools.

She emphasized that creating an environment where students feel heard and supported is among the most effective ways to prevent self-harm.

Among the strategies presented were two support plans aimed at strengthening student protection.

The first encourages every learner to identify a trusted adult or “safe person” in school whom they can approach during times of emotional distress.

The second underscores the importance of building a strong support system at home through open communication with parents and family members.

Elirose Salonga, principal of Bebe Matua Elementary School, said the seminar reinforced the importance of maintaining open communication with students.

Bulacus Elementary School Head Teacher Nina Rosa Pangilinan said educators should check on students who suddenly exhibit changes in behavior or mood by simply asking how they are doing.

Salonga also discussed the Philippine National Police’s anti-bullying campaign in Masantol. Police personnel visit schools to raise awareness among students.

She added the responsible use of gadgets in classrooms, encouraging teachers to maximize internet-connected devices for instruction while ensuring students use technology solely for educational purposes.

Lacap described the seminar as timely and said the municipal government is considering crafting local policies on suicide prevention.

He added that Ignacio has expressed her willingness to assist the local government, citing the proposed establishment of a municipal suicide prevention hotline.