Masantol LGU step up drive vs noisy mufflers

A total of 114 modified mufflers were destroyed in the town of Masantol on Monday, February 16.

Mayor Danilo Guintu and Major Jimmy Malonzo, the town’s chief of police, led the destruction of the confiscated devices as part of the enforcement of Municipal Ordinance No. 2016-007.

Guintu said the modified mufflers were seized from motorists during checkpoints and various police operations.

He added that the local government unit (LGU) and the police remain firm in enforcing the ordinance to ensure peace and order in the municipality.

In January this year, the local government started confiscating and destroying illegal motorcycle mufflers.

“Kailangan consistent para maintindihan at maitanim sa isip ng mga kababayan natin na hindi talaga pwede,” Guintu said.

The mayor warned the public to comply with the ordinance, which carries not only confiscation of the device but also penalties.