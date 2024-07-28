Mayor files cyber libel raps vs 3 over FB post

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil has filed cyber libel charges against three individuals who, the official said, are spreading false accusations against him.

Capil, along with his lawyers Sylvia Flores and Sos Sian, filed 10 cyber libel charges against Pyra Lucas, Heidi Dianne Dela Cruz, and the administrator of the social media page “People of Porac.”

Several persons alleged that Capil tolerated and personally benefited from the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) in his town.

The mayor said his detractors are "recklessly and falsely releasing statements and photos" which he claimed are not true.

He described the allegations against him as "fabricated, and delusional all made up to malign his honor, reputation and his personal and family life."

“Matapos ko pong harapin ang Senado at Kongreso, nandito naman po ako para harapin ang malisyoso at walang basehan na paninira sa aking pagkatao,” Capil said after filing documents containing the cyber libel charges before the Pampanga Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, July 26, 2024.

“Gustuhin ko man pong pagpasensyahan at balewalain ang paninirang kanilang ginagawa, hindi ko na po maaatim dahil personal na po at apektado na ang aking pamilya,” Capil said. “Bilang ama din ng aming Bayan ng Porac, parang ang bayan mismo ang kanilang sinisira sa pagpapakalat ng fake news."

Capil said the truth will come out and he will be absolved from all issues.

Capil said he took office in 2019 and transformed Porac from a sleepy town to a progressive municipality.

He cited "transformative projects and programs" along with his vision of making Porac the fourth city of Pampanga.