Mayor Jon lauds gov't aid program for drivers

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has lauded the government program to assist the transport sector recover from the high fuel prices.

Lazatin thanked Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Governor Lilia Pineda, Congressman Pogi Lazatin, city government staff, transport sector leaders, and the tricycle drivers who contributed to the implementation of the program.

“In times like these, bayanihan is essential. The success of this program is the result of collective effort, from the national government down to the local government,” said Lazatin.

The city government emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in delivering assistance to affected citizens.

Around 1,724 members of various Tricycle Operators and Drivers Associations (TODA) in Angeles City received P5,000 each

from the government.

Gatchalian thanked Lazatin for the smooth, fast, and well-organized implementation of the payout, which was held in an air-conditioned facility to keep drivers comfortable. (PR)