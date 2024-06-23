Mayors oppose POGOs

APALIT — The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Pampanga Chapter, Inc. expressed its opposition to the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the province.

A resolution was unanimously approved by the 19 mayors, who are members of the PML, led by their president, Apalit Mayor Oscar “Jun” Tetangco.

The LMP Pampanga Chapter cited numerous negative impacts associated with POGO operations, including increased crime rates, worker exploitation, potential human trafficking, and other illicit activities that compromise community safety.

The mayors added that local law enforcement agencies had difficulties regulating and monitoring POGO operations “due to the clandestine nature of their activities and the sophisticated means by which they evade scrutiny.”

“The presence of POGO establishments has led to social issues such as resident displacement, infrastructure strain, and cultural erosion. The provincial government has a duty to protect its constituents and promote sustainable development that aligns with the moral and social fabric of the community,” LMP Pampanga Chapter said.

The Pampanga mayors urged the national government and regulatory agencies, including the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), to enforce regulations and oversight on POGOs.

They also asked for an immediate moratorium on new POGO licenses in the province until comprehensive measures address the associated risks.

PML Pampanga, at the same time, asked for the creation of a multi-agency task force to monitor and address issues arising from POGO operations.