Mekeni employee completes BSEED as Magna Cum Laude

An employee of the meat processing company Mekeni Food Corporation (MFC) has graduated from college with honors.

Kenneth Calma, a production employee at MFC, recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Pampanga State University.

Calma thanked MFC for playing a major role in his success.

“Sobrang thankful po ako. Kung wala ang Mekeni, baka hindi po ako nakapagtapos ng pag-aaral. Malaking impact po iyon sa buhay ko at tinatanawan ko ng malaking utang na loob ang Mekeni,” he said.

Calma began working as an on-call worker at MFC until he became a regular employee in 2020.

He resigned from the company to pursue his studies in 2021.

Calma returned to Mekeni as a production worker in 2023.

MFC President Prudencio Garcia congratulated Calma for his success. "Kenneth’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the value of community. At Mekeni, we believe in giving people not just jobs, but opportunities to grow and transform their lives. We are proud to have been part of Kenneth’s journey.”