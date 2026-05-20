Miss Supranational PH Allyson Hetland homecoming

Kapampangan beauty queen Allyson Hetland received a warm welcome from her kabalens and local officials during a homecoming celebration at the ballroom of Royce Hotel and Casino in Clark on Tuesday night following her victory as Miss Supranational Philippines 2027.

Present during the event were Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas and Congressman Pogi Lazatin's Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel.

Calaguas and Manuel conveyed their congratutations and support for the Kapampangan beauty queen.

The event was organized by Miss Universe Philippines–Pampanga, led by Michael Cacai Muñoz, Calaguas and Manuel, in partnership with the Office of Congressman Lazatin.

Calaguas said Pampanga, particularly the First District, takes pride in Hetland’s achievement.

She shared that one of Lazatin's dreams is to see a Mutya Ning Angeles titleholder represent Pampanga and the country on national and international beauty contests.

Manuel thanked Muñoz for his help and guidance to Hetland throughout her pageant journey.

Calaguas praised Hetland for becoming an inspiration to young Kapampangans through her determination, grace, and commitment.